Scattered showers to start your weekend

We're waking up to cloudy conditions along with scattered showers mainly for our coastal communities. Eventually, those showers will start to push inland through the later morning hours. All of this is associated with a cold front that is stalled over the central parts of the state. This will keep conditions through your Saturday cloudy with highs capping out in the low 70s.

Overnight lows will fall into the mid-50s with gradually clearing skies. Behind the front, we'll see clearer skies and cooler temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures waking up Monday will be cold in the mid-40s with highs through the afternoon in the upper 60s.

Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday with another cold front, but behind the front, we can expect dry conditions to last through the workweek. Temperatures will gradually increase into our mid-70s which is our norm for this time of the year.

