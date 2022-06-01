Possible tropical development expected to impact Southwest Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Today marks the official start of the 2022 Hurricane Season and right on cue the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for the possibility of development in the days ahead.

We only have to worry about one of those and that is a large area of disturbed weather located near the Yucatan Peninsula that is interacting with an upper-level trough over the Gulf of Mexico. Right now it is producing a broad region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. In the next couple of days environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for gradual development, and this system is likely to become a tropical depression by the weekend as it moves northeastward into the northwestern Caribbean, southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and crosses the Florida Peninsula.

If this system were to strengthen to a Tropical Storm the first name on the list his year is Alex. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next couple of days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 70 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 80 percent.

WFTX 8AM Tropical Weather Outlook

After several afternoons of heavy rain across Southwest Florida our ground is saturated so as this tropical disturbance brings additional heavy rain Friday and Saturday flooding is going to be a major concern. This is going to be a potential rain/flooding event not a wind event for Southwest Florida.

Right now both the GFS and EUROPEAN models bring this potential Tropical Depression toward Florida in a northeast direction with heavy rain arriving Friday evening and lasting through Saturday evening.

The EUROPEAN model has been trending with a slight more organized system farther north and that would bring more rain fall to Southwest Florida than the GFS.

WFTX Latest European Model

The GFS is trending with a weaker system farther to the south. That would keep the heaviest rain over the Florida Keys, mainland Monroe County and Miami-Dade County.

WFTX Latest GFS Model

Stay with us in the days ahead as this system emerges back over open water. We will keep you posted if advisories begin on a Tropical Depression and what the impacts will be over the weekend.

