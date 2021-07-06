Openings planned for tomorrow

Watch
Local agencies are planning for normal operations on Wednesday after closing for Tropical Storm Elsa on Tuesday.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Jul 06, 2021
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — As we are still tracking Tropical Storm Elsa, several announcements for opening following Elsa have been made. Current openings include the following:

Schools, Summer camps and Universities

  • Collier County Public Schools
  • DeSoto County Schools
  • Florida SouthWestern State College

Offices

  • Charlotte County Offices
