FORECAST: Warmer This Afternoon

FORECAST:

Not as breezy this morning as we are waking up to temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s which is just a touch above our normal of 54 degrees from this time of year. This afternoon a ENE breeze 10-15mph with highs in the upper 70s which is above our average of 75 degrees. Overnight increasing clouds with a few scattered showers as a cold front slides through the area by Thursday morning. Our skies clear out Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s and low 70s on Friday.

A stronger cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday bringing a 50% chance of showers and storms Sunday and much cooler temperatures for Monday and Tuesday with highs only reaching the upper 60s.

Our overnight lows Monday into Tuesday will slide into the upper 40s.

The rain on Sunday will be beneficial as we are currently over 2 inches behind in Fort Myers since December 1st of last year.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

