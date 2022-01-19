Watch
FORECAST: Warmer end to the workweek

Another cold start in Southwest Florida but warmer temperatures expected this afternoon
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jan 19, 2022
Warmer temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week. It won't be as cold tonight with lows mainly in the 50s for most areas. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Friday will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a shower or two. More isolated to widely scattered showers are expected Saturday with temps in the low 70s. Sunday will be mostly dry. The next chance for showers arrives later Tuesday with another cold front.

