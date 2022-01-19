FORECAST: Warmer end to the workweek

FORECAST:

Warmer temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week. It won't be as cold tonight with lows mainly in the 50s for most areas. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Friday will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a shower or two. More isolated to widely scattered showers are expected Saturday with temps in the low 70s. Sunday will be mostly dry. The next chance for showers arrives later Tuesday with another cold front.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.