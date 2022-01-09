FORECAST: Warm Weekend Continues

FORECAST:

Sunday is starting off very warm in Southwest Florida as we are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning which is roughly 10 degrees above our average low of 54 degrees for this time of year. This afternoon highs are expected to climb back in the mid 80s with an ESE wind 10-15mph. Overnight a few clouds and warm once again with lows back in the mid to upper 60s. Monday we will stay warm with highs back in the low 80s as we wait for a cold front to bring us a 30% chance of a shower late Monday and eventually some cooler air on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s which is around average high of 75 degrees. We will get another weak front move through by Thursday helping keep our temperatures at or below the mid 70s through the end of the work week.

The 30% chance of a shower late Monday is the only significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain. We are 1.85" behind in Fort Myers since December 1st of last year and 0.49" since January 1st.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC