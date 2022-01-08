FORECAST: Warm Weekend Ahead

FORECAST:

We made it to the weekend and we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning and later this afternoon warm once again with highs back in the low 80s. We will see an east breeze 10-15mph and that could kick up a 20% chance of a shower or two. Overnight under partly cloudy skies we will fall back in the low to mid 60s. We stay warm Sunday with highs back in the low to mid 80s as the east breeze continues. We won't see a cool down until Tuesday when a cold front moves through knocking our highs back near or average of 75 degrees. We will stay in the mid 70s the rest of the workweek.

We need some rainfall as we are 1.78 inches behind since December 1st and 0.42 inches behind already since January 1st.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

