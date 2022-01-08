FORECAST: Warm Sunday with chance of PM showers

It was another day of above normal temperatures, a trend we have seen all winter thus far. That pattern will continue on Sunday as well, before a cold front cools temperatures to at or slightly below normal for much of next week.

In the terms of tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Temperatures should sit around 70 degrees through midnight, before cooling to about 68 by daybreak. Sunday will see partly sunny skies through the morning hours. Rain will start inland, closer to Lake Okeechobee, around mid-morning, and then move eastward through the afternoon. Most of the shower activity looks to be right near the coastline by 3-4pm and could linger into the evening hours. Highs will still be above normal, peaking around 84 in Fort Myers.

On Monday afternoon, a cold front will slide through the state. This will bring another shot of showers during the afternoon/evening. Despite that highs on Monday will still be in the lower 80s. Temperatures will cool on Tuesday into the lower 70s, and will remain in the low to mid 70s throughout the week. A secondary front will reinforce the cooler, drier air on Thursday.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.