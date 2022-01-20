FORECAST: Warm and Sunny This Afternoon

FORECAST:

After a gorgeous Wednesday we are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s this morning in Southwest Florida. This afternoon plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with a light WSW breeze 5-10mph. Overnight a little warmer with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Friday's forecast calls for highs near 80 with a 30% chance of showers and storms mainly in the afternoon hours. The forecast Friday is a little tricky because there is a chance that some of the storms that develop south of Lake Okeechobee have a chance to be severe with damaging winds and hail being the main threat. The Storms Prediction Center has us in a marginal chance of severe weather during the afternoon and early evening hours. This is situation we will continue to monitor.

A cold front will slowly move through Saturday bringing a chance of additional showers. Cooler weather arrives Sunday and Monday where highs will only be in the upper 60s. Our coldest morning will be Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

