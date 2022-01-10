FORECAST: Warm Afternoon, Cold Front On The Way

FORECAST:

We are waking up to another very warm morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning with patchy fog developing around the area. This afternoon we will be warm again with highs in the low 80s as we wait for a cold front to move through Southwest Florida after sunset. As the front moves through we could see a scattered shower or two as the front passes. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday the cool air moves in and our afternoon will be breezy with highs in the mid 70s which is right around our normal for this time of year which is 75 degrees.

We will stay at or slightly below our average high this week as two more weak cold front are expected to move through the area. The next one will arrive Thursday pushing our highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the upper 40s by Friday morning. The next front will be Saturday into Sunday bring another shot of cool air.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

