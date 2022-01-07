Watch
FORECAST: Sunny and warm weekend...chance of rain returns Monday

A cold front is moving through Southwest Florida taking a few showers toward the east coast of the state
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jan 07, 2022
FORECAST:

Temps for the weekend will be above average with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 60s. The nex cold front arrives Monday with a chance for showers followed by cooler weather for mid-week. It will be breezy on Tuesday with lower humidity and highs in the mid 70s. Expect lighter winds Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Expect a warming trend for the rest of the week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

