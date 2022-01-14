FORECAST: Strong cold front to bring rain and wind on Sunday

FORECAST:

It is another cool start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Those cool temperature feel a bit more crisp this morning, thanks in part to lower humidity. This afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower 70s. Fort Myers will likely peak at 73°, 2° below normal. In addition to the cooler temperatures, plenty of sunshine is in the forecast as high pressure remains in place.

Tonight, with clear skies and low relative humidity, temperatures will cool into the 40s and 50s. This is due to radational cooling.

Saturday is the day to make your outdoor plans this weekend, with Sunday seeing morning thunderstorms along a cold front as well as windy conditions. Saturday, itself, will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 70s. Saturday winds will start to pick up ahead of Sunday morning's cold front. Models are putting to some prefrontal showers and storms in the early morning hours Sunday, followed the actual cold front moving through between 8am and noon. This front will likely bring heavy rain. Models are showing rain totals 0.5 to 1 inch with some isolated spots closer to 1.5 inches.

Some of the storms along the front could be on the strong to severe side. The NOAA Severe Prediction Center currently has a marginal risk (1 out of 5 risk) of severe weather. Right now, the biggest threat looks to be strong gusty winds. That said there is a non-zero risk of tornadoes. While not likely, one or two tornadoes are possible across the Florida Peninsula. This is something that will monitor as we get closer to Sunday morning.

Behind the cold front, drier and cooler air will funnel across the state. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s with overnight lows in the mid 40s. This will be the coolest air we have seen thus far this winter. Additionally, Monday will see breezy conditions. That in combination with low relative humidity could increase daily fire danger.

