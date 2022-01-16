FORECAST: Strong cold front arrives Sunday morning with rain and wind

FORECAST:

It was a beautiful day across Southwest Florida, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Tonight, cloud coverage and the breeze will gradually increase through the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the low-60s and it will feel slightly more humid compared to the past several nights.

The increasing clouds and winds are from a strong cold front will move through between 8am and noon. This front will likely bring heavy rain. Models are showing rain totals 0.5 to 1 inch with some isolated spots closer to 1.5 inches.

Some of the storms along the front could be on the strong to severe side. The NOAA Severe Prediction Center currently has a marginal risk (1 out of 5 risk) of severe weather across much of the Florida Penisula. Right now, the biggest threat looks to be strong gusty winds. That said there is a non-zero risk of tornadoes. While not likely, one or two brief tornadoes are possible across the Florida Peninsula.

Behind the cold front, drier and cooler air will funnel across the state. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s with overnight lows in the mid 40s. This will be the coolest air we have seen thus far this winter. Additionally, Monday will see breezy conditions. That in combination with low relative humidity could increase daily fire danger.

