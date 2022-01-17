FORECAST: Spot showers possible tonight, cooler temperatures arrive

FORECAST:

It was a busy weather day in Southwest Florida. As of 9pm, the National Weather Services in Tampa and Miami have confirmed 5 tornadoes on Sunday. Those break down to 3 in Collier County, 1 in Lee County, and 1 in Charlotte County. In total, there were 21 tornado warnings over 5 hours on Sunday morning. Of those tornadoes, was an EF-2 in Fort Myers. This is first EF-2 since June of 2016.

Tonight, spot showers will be moving through. This will bring a quick drizzle and absolutely nothing severe. Otherwise, we are looking partly cloudy skies and low temperatures into the low 50s.

Tomorrow, spot shower chances will continue in the morning shower, but the skies will become sunny into the afternoon hours. As for temperatures, highs will only in the mid to upper 60s. There still will be a bit of breeze tomorrow as well, making it feel chiller. And speaking of chilly weather, temperatures will cool in the low to mid 40s on Monday night. This is coldest air we have seen since April 3, 2021, when we dropped to 49 in Fort Myers at Page Field. 60s and 40s will continue on Tuesday as well, then slowly warm to near normal temperatures by midweek.

