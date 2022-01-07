FORECAST: Showers Moving Out

FORECAST:

This morning a cold front is moving through Southwest Florida taking showers along with it toward the east coast of the state. We are waking up with temperatures in the mid 60s and later this afternoon we will be warm once again with highs in the upper 70s which is above our average of 75 degrees. Overnight we fall in the low 60s. An easterly flow establishes itself over the weekend and that will bring us a warm few days with highs in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Overnight lows over the weekend will be in the low to mid 60s.

The next cold front will arrive Tuesday knocking our temperatures back near our normal of 75 degrees in the afternoon and in the mid 50s overnight. There is no major cool down in the 7-Day Forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

