FORECAST: Partly cloudy and warm through Friday

A chilly start this morning in Southwest Florida with a 20 degree drop in temperatures in the last 24hrs
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 12:07:52-05

FORECAST

The week looks uneventful with comfortably cool nights and warm afternoons through late week. Skies will be partly cloudy each day. Highs will reach around 80 with lows near 60 through Friday. Temps will be a bit warmer as high pressure aloft briefly builds in, with the next cold front arriving Monday with a chance for showers and storms and cooler weather to follow for the midde of next week.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

