FORECAST: Not As Foggy This Morning

FORECAST:

We are waking up to patchy fog early in Southwest Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s. Later this afternoon plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s and a SSW breeze 10-15mph. Overnight a cold front approaches and that should push through in the early morning hours of Monday bringing a few scattered showers before sunrise. Behind the front much cooler temperatures with highs only reaching the low 70s Monday afternoon with winds NNW 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. A gorgeous day on the way Tuesday as we slowly start to warm back up. Highs Tuesday will be near 77 degrees and that warming pattern will continue with highs near 80 degrees for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Another weak cold front will move through late Thursday and Friday pushing high temperatures back in the upper 70s Friday afternoon. Next weekend we warm up with temperatures near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

