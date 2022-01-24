FORECAST: Not as chilly tonight...rain exected late Tuesday

FORECAST:

Tonight won't be nearly as cold as last night, but temps will still drop into the 40s and 50s for many areas under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Expect skies to become cloudy on Tuesday with afternoon temps in the upper 60s. A storm system will approach from the west with chances for showers and a few thunderstorms late Tuesday with spotty showers lingering into Wednesday. Temps will remain around 70 for highs on Wednesday, warming back to the mid and upper 70s for Thursday with a little more sunshine.

The next cold front will arrive later Friday with a chance for showers that will linger through Friday night and early Saturday. Cooler and drier air will move back in for the weekend with another shot of colder air for later in the weekend into early next week. Temps will dip once again into the 30s and 40s by Sunday morning with afternoon highs in the mid-60s into Sunday afternoon.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

