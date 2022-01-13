FORECAST: Nice weather continues Friday...rain chances return Sunday

FORECAST:

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid-50s. Highs on Friday will reach the mid-70s with lots of sunshine. The weekend will start dry with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and highs in the mid-70s. Scattered showers and a few storms can be expected Sunday with the passage of a cold front, mainly during the afternoon. By next week, cooler weather will return to the area with high temps dipping back into the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will rebound by late week.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.