FORECAST: Nice Saturday...Breezy & stormy Sunday

FORECAST:

The forecast heading into the weekend looks dry and wet, depending on which day you are concerned about. Saturday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds with high temps in the mid-70s. It should be a great day for outdoor activities. As a storm approaches from the west, winds will increase out of the south Saturday night and into Sunday with some higher gusts over 30 mph. Clouds will increase and it will be more humid by Saturday night with lows in the low 60s. Scattered showers and storms will approach the area from the west on Sunday with a chance for some strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a portion of Southwest Florida in a MARGINAL risk for severe storms, which means a few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. The main threat will be gusty winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Storms will move east of the area by Sunday night with cooler weather moving in by Monday for Martin Luther King Day.

Temps to start the week will be in the 60s to near 70 for highs with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday morning, before rebounding later in the week.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

