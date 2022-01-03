FORECAST: Morning cold front to bring showers and cooler temperatures

FORECAST:

It was another day of above normal temperatures in Southwest Florida. That stretch of warm air is set to take a break on Monday, with an approaching cold front set to arrive in the morning.

Tonight, ahead of the front, expect warm and humid conditions. Temperatures will fallen into low 70s by midnight, and only cool into the upper 60s early Monday morning as the cold front arrives.

The front will start to push into Sarasota, DeSoto, and Charolotte Counties between 4am and 6am. This will follow up for Lee, Glades, and Hendry Counties between 5am and 7am. And finally into Collier County between 6am and 8am.

Along the front, expect a thin line of showers. While not likely, one or two thunderstorms are possible along this line. Once the front moves through, winds will shift out the northwest and become breezy. Gusts should peak between 20 and 30 mph.

Throughout the rest of the afternoon, skies will clear and become sunny. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s to the north and low 70s to the south. Sunny skies in the afternoon will lead to a clear night. Clear skies and lightening winds will allow for some radational cooling overnight, which will allow temperatures to fall into upper 40s and lower 50s for low temperatures.

High pressure will remain Tuesday and Wednesday, but southerly winds will return. This will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 70s, and allow for the return of some humidity to the area.

