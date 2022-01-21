Watch
FORECAST: Lingering showers Saturday...cooler & less humid Sunday

Posted at 12:15 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 12:15:09-05

FORECAST:

Expect a few scattered showers across the area for the first part of the weekend ahead of a cold front that will move through the area Saturday afternoon. Temps will be cooler Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Lows Saturday night will dip into the 50s with highs Sunday around 70. The coldest night will occur Sunday night with widespread 40s by Monday morning. Temps will rebound to around 70 Monday afternoon. Temps will rebound to near 80 by Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s for the remainder of the week. There will be a slight chance for showers late Tuesday with another stronger storm with better rain potential expected to arrive by late week.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

