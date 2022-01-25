FORECAST: Lingering showers for Wednesday...dry & warmer Thursday

FORECAST:

Showers will continue across the area throughout the overnight hours under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid and upper 50s by morning. Expect highs around 70 Wednesday with cloudy skies and a continuing chance for showers. There will be a bit more sunshine on Thursday with highs near 80. The next cold front will arrive late Friday into early Saturday with another chance for showers through the first part of the weekend. Highs Friday will reach the low 70s with highs in the mid-60s for Saturday and low to mid-60s on Sunday. Sunshine will return to the forecast for Sunday.

Chilly weather will start next week with temperatures dipping back to around 40 for morning lows on Monday. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 Monday afternoon. Warmer weather is expected through Tuesday and mid-week as a weather pattern shift brings average to slightly above average temperatures back to the area.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

