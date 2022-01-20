Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Isolated storms are possible on Friday

FORECAST: Isolated storms are possible on Friday
items.[0].videoTitle
Another sunny and warm day in Southwest Florida as we wait for a cold front to arrive Friday and Saturday bringing changes to the forecast
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 10:24:41-05

FORECAST:

Partly cloudy skies can be expected overnight with lows near 60. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 70s to near 80 with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a small chance for a few storms during the afternoon. Any threat for severe weather will remain low and will mainly consist of storms with a damaging wind threat. This weekend will see a continuing chance for showers on Saturday. Rain chances will be small, so a washout is not anticipated. Dry weather returns Sunday and Monday with another chance for showers expected with another storm system by mid-week.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018