FORECAST: Gorgeous weather today, storms tomorrow

This morning's temperatures started off chilly with some spots in the up 40s while others were closer to the low-50s. Highs will warm up through the afternoon to the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Cloud coverage and the breeze will gradually increase through the evening and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s and it will feel slightly more humid compared to the past several nights.

This is all associated with a cold front that will move through tomorrow morning. This will bring scattered storms and showers early in the day with the best timing for rain being just before sunrise and clearing through the afternoon. All of Southwest Florida is under a marginal risk for severe weather with damaging winds being the biggest threat. However, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Behind Sunday's cold front, temperatures will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s for the start of your workweek. Temperatures will gradually rebound back to normal later in the week.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.