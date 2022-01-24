FORECAST: Not as cold but still chilly

FORECAST:

Waking up to the coldest air so far this winter. Temperatures have dipped into the upper 30s to low 40s this morning in Southwest Florida. This afternoon we stay chilly with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight not as cold but still chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s. A cold front will approach late in the day bringing increasing clouds with a 60% chance of showers near sunset and overnight. A few of those showers will linger into Wednesday morning.

Another front arrives on Friday that will bring another chance of showers with a big cool down for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be near 60 degrees with over night lows back in the 30s Sunday morning.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

