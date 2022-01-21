FORECAST: Foggy Start In Southwest Florida

FORECAST:

Fog continues to limit visibility this morning in Southwest Florida. Cloudy skies will continue today with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and a light NNE breeze 5-10mph. Overnight cloudy with a chance of a scattered shower ahead of a cold front slowly moving down the state. The lows tonight will drop in the low 60s well above our average of 54. Clouds and scattered showers continue Saturday with highs reaching the mid 70s. The cold front will move through on Sunday bringing chilly weather back to Southwest Florida. Highs Sunday and Monday will only reach the upper 60s well below our average of 75 degrees. Monday morning will be the coldest morning of the season with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Another cold front is expected Tuesday into Wednesday bringing a 40% chance of a scattered and more cool air into town by Thursday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

