FORECAST: Cooler overnight...nice for the rest of the week

A cold front moving through early bringing showers to Southwest Florida and a cool change later this afternoon
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 03, 2022
FORECAST:

Cooler air will move in overnight through Tuesday in the wake of a cold front that moved through the area early Monday morning. Temps tonight will settle into the 40s and 50s across the area under mostly clear skies. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid and upper 70s. Warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week with sunny skies and highs near 80 through Friday. Highs will
reach the low 80s this weekend under partly cloudy skies.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

