FORECAST: Cool, sunny Sunday followed by cold night into Monday

FORECAST:

It was a cool, drizzly day across Southwest Florida. Highs only reached into the upper 60s for most, with Fort Myers being 7 degrees below normal. Additionally, Page Field in Fort Myers picked up 0.12 inches of rain on Saturday and 0.36 inches since last night.

Tonight, will see the drizzly conditions come to an end as the cold front drifts south and away from South Florida. Temperatures with the cloud cover will be in the lower 50s. Those clouds will start to break up on Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. The normal temperature for this time of year is 75°.

Temperatures will crash Sunday night under clear skies and light winds. This will allow for raditional cooling. Temperatures around 7am Monday morning will in the upper 30s near Port Charlotte and the lower 40s near Fort Myers/Cape Coral. That said, feels like temperatures look to be in the 20s and 30s Monday morning. Feels like temperatures are dictated by ambient temperatures, relative humidity, and wind speed. The good news is temperatures will warm into the mid 60s with sunshine by Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will see the next cold front move across Florida. Right now, there is some early indications that there could be some strong to severe storms during the afternoon hours. This is very much a wait and see situation. That said another even stronger front looks to arrive next Saturday morning. Luckily there is a lot of time between now and then for things to change.

