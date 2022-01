FORECAST:

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the week. Highs will reach the mid-70s Thursday to around 80 Friday afternoon with lows near 60. The warmest weather arrives this weekend with temps in the low 80s Saturday and low to mid-80s Sunday. A cold front will move through the area Monday with a chance for showers followed by cooler weather for mid-week next week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

