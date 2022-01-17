FORECAST: Coldest air of the season expected tonight

FORECAST:

Temperatures will be turning colder tonight in the wake of Sunday's cold front with lows dropping into the 40s for most areas away from the coast. Winds will be lighter out of the north at around 5-10 mph. Sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s can be expected on Tuesday. Winds will be lighter out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. After dipping to around 50 Tuesday night, we will see the air modify on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. The beautiful weather continues through the end of the week with upper 70s on Thursday.

Clouds will increase Thursday night with a slight chance for showers on Friday under mostly cloudy skies. Another cold front will approach the area late Saturday with a chance for showers and storms through early Sunday. A return to cooler and drier air is expected Monday and Tuesday ahead of the next storm system.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

