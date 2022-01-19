FORECAST: Cold Start To Your Wednesday

FORECAST:

Another cold start this morning as we are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 40s but later this afternoon we will see our highs rebound nicely in the mid 70s with a light wind out of the ESE 5-10mph. Tonight clear skies but not as cold with temperatures falling in the mid 50s which is near our average of 54 degrees for this time of year. A little warmer on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. A cold front arrives Friday that will bring a 30-40% chance of showers that will linger through Saturday. Cooler weather arrives on Sunday with highs only near 70 degrees. We will start next workweek cold once again with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs Monday only reaching the upper 60s.

FOX MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

