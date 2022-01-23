FORECAST: Cold, frosty conditions on the way tonight

FORECAST:

It was a very raw start on Sunday morning with drizzly, chilly weather. Highs in Southwest Florida struggled to get out of the 50s, including Fort Myers just reaching 60 degrees. As the skies continue to clear tonight, temperatures are expected to crash into the middle to upper 30s east of SR-31 & SR-29. Closer to the coast, temperatures will be closer to the lower 40s. The warmer Gulf of Mexico will prevent temperatures from cooling too much near the beaches. Due to the cold temperatures, a frost advisory is in effect until 8am Monday for our inland communities. If you have sensitive plants it is best to cover them or take them inside. Also, make sure your outdoor pets have a place to stay warm. Despite the cold start, temperatures will warm nicely into the mid 60s Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday will see temperatures rebound into the 70s, but it will come at a cost. An area of low pressure developing in the Gulf will bring showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon. Showers could linger into Wednesday morning. While we don't want to curse the rain this time of year, we will have to watch for the potential of strong to severe storms. Right now, that risk appears to be low, but details won't be clearer until Monday afternoon/Tuesday morning.

Drier, warmer weather will be in place for Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon. The next stronger cold front will arrive Friday PM into Saturday AM. The models still are bouncing around with this systems in location, strengthen, and timing. That said it is something that needs to be watch. Behind this front, temperatures look to cool into the 50s and 60s on Saturday with windy conditions. This will also lead to another cold night into Sunday morning with 30s and 40s.

