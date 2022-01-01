FORECAST: Cold front Sunday night/Monday AM to bring cooler temperatures

FORECAST

Happy New Year! The new year started out relatively quite in Southwest Florida. After some morning fog, Saturday saw plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight will be the last night we the stretch of fog conditions after midnight. The fog will likely be patchy, but could be dense in spots. Otherwise, temperatures will cool in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be the day of change. After the morning fog, plenty of sunshine will be on the way for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will also be breezy ahead of an approaching front, which will arrive Sunday night/Monday morning. Expect winds to be out of south at 10 to 15 mph. Those south winds will allow for warmer temperatures.

Sunday night the cold front will arrive the exact timing on the front is still somewhat up in the air, but along the front will be isolated showers. Right now, I am going with a 20-30% chance of rain Sunday night into the early Monday morning hours. Rainfall will likely be less than 0.1 inch.

On the other side of the front, winds will shift out of the northwest. This will usher in lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Temperatures on Monday will likely peak in the low to middle 70s.

Temperatures throughout the week will slowly warm, but should remain in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a chance of spots showers on Thursday and Friday. This will be sparked from a bit of instability in the Florida Panhandle.

