FORECAST: Cold Front Moving Through SWFL This Morning

FORECAST:

We are waking up to a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning behind a cold front that is finally bringing a cool change to Southwest Florida. This afternoon our highs will be in the mid 70s close to our average of 75 degrees for this time of year. It will be breezy with winds NNE 15-20mph. Overnight our temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s. Wednesday our highs will once again be in the mid 70s with a good mix of sun and clouds.

Two more cold fronts are in the 7 day forecast. The next one Thursday and a stronger one Sunday that will keep our highs in the upper 60s Sunday afternoon and push our overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s Monday morning. So after setting a record yesterday hitting 87 degrees in Fort Myers we finally will get a nice stretch of cooler weather for the week ahead.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

