FORECAST: Cold Front Moving Through SWFL

FORECAST:

We are waking up to a cold front moving through Southwest Florida and that is bringing a quick moving line of showers moving NW to SE. The rain will be out of the area between 8-9AM and behind the front we will see the winds pick up out of the NW 15-20mph and that will keep us cool with highs in the low 70s with clearing skies during the afternoon. Overnight clear and chilly with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Tuesday will be gorgeous with highs in the upper 70s.

We continue to warm up with highs near 80 by mid-week pushing us back above our normal of 75 for the rest of the workweek and the upcoming weekend. Sunday our highs will be in the mid 80s nearly 10 degrees above normal as the warm weather returns quickly.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

