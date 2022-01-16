Watch
FORECAST: Cold front brings severe weather for today

A cold front moving through this morning will bring scattered storms followed by cooler temperatures Monday.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 16, 2022
A cold front moving through this morning brought a round of severe weather to Southwest Florida. We saw scattered storms, gusty winds, and possible tornado damage. The second half of the day will feature gradually clearing skies with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Behind the cold front, drier and cooler air will funnel across the state. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s with overnight lows in the mid-40s. This will be the coolest air we have seen thus far this winter. Additionally, Monday will see breezy conditions. That in combination with low relative humidity could increase daily fire danger.

