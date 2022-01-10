FORECAST: Cold front arrives Monday afternoon

FORECAST

It was another warm day in Southwest Florida, with a high of 84 degrees in Fort Myers. The normal temperature for the date is 75 degrees. We can expect one more day of above normal temperatures this week. This is as a cold front slides across the state, Monday afternoon. This will bring a chance showers tomorrow afternoon into the evening hours. Right now, those showers look isolated in nature.

Behind Monday's front, temperatures will cool into the low to mid 70s on Tuesday. Additionally, Tuesday looks to be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph out of northeast.

A secondary front will arrive on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There is a 20% chance of showers along this front, but this front will mostly reinforce the drier air in place and keep temperatures in the 70s into the weekend.

