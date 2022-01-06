FORECAST: Cold Front Approaches After Sunset

FORECAST:

We are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s this morning. Later this afternoon we will see a good mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will approach Southwest Florida after sunset and that will bring increasing clouds and a 20% chance of a shower overnight and early on Friday. Lows tonight will dip into the low 60s. Friday we could see a shower early with highs back in the upper 70s.

Over the weekend we warm up with highs reaching the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Another cold front will move through late Monday and that will bring breezy conditions Tuesday and push our afternoon highs back near our normal of 85 degrees.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.