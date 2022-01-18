FORECAST: Chilly again tonight....warmer for the rest of the week

FORECAST:

It will be chilly again tonight with clear skies and light winds. Lows tonight will dip into the 40s and 50s areawide. The warm-up begins Wednesday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase Thursday night and Friday with a chance for showers by Frday afternoon. Another cold front will move through the area Saturday bringing with it a chance for showers. Rain chances will continue into Sunday morning. Skies will clear by Sunday afternoon with highs around 70. Next week will start cool with highs around 70 and lows in the low to mid 50s. The next chance for rain will arrive Tuesday.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

