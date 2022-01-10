FORECAST: Breezy & cooler for Tuesday

FORECAST:

Skies overnight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the low 60s with a north wind at around 10-15 mph. It will be breezy Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be stronger, gusting out of the northeast at 15-20 mph.

Dry weather will continue through Wednesday, with another cold front expected in the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With it, there will be another chance for showers. Expect sunny and dry weather with low humidity for the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s with lows mostly in the 50s.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

