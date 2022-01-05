FORECAST: Another Warm Afternoon On The Way

FORECAST :

We are waking up to a mild morning in Southwest Florida with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. This afternoon we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as we warm up a bit more. Overnight patchy fog possible after midnight with lows around 60. Tomorrow a weak cold front will approach after sunset and that will bring a 20% chance of a shower Thursday night into Friday morning. No major changes in our temperatures Friday as highs will be in the upper 70s still well above our average of 75 degrees for this time of year.

Over the weekend we warm up with highs in the mid 80s by Sunday. The next cold front will arrive Monday night bringing a breezy day Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s in the afternoon.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.