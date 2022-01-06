FORECAST: A few stray showers early Friday...then sunny & warmer this weekend

FORECAST:

Expect increasing clouds overnight with a slight chance for a shower or two into Friday morning with the passage of a cold front. Highs on Friday will reach around 80. Warmer weather is expected this weekend with low to mid 80s for highs. The next cold front will arrive on Monday with a chance for showers and cooler temps for mid-week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

