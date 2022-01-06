Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: A few stray showers early Friday...then sunny & warmer this weekend

FORECAST: A few stray showers early Friday...then sunny & warmer this weekend
items.[0].videoTitle
A cold front will move through overnight and bring a chance of showers through early Friday
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 12:01:19-05

FORECAST:

Expect increasing clouds overnight with a slight chance for a shower or two into Friday morning with the passage of a cold front. Highs on Friday will reach around 80. Warmer weather is expected this weekend with low to mid 80s for highs. The next cold front will arrive on Monday with a chance for showers and cooler temps for mid-week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018