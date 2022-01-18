Cold start to your Tuesday morning

We're waking up to some of the coldest temperatures we've seen in months this morning. While some areas are waking up to temperatures in the low 40s others closer to the coast are slightly warmer in the low 50s. As we head through the afternoon, we're expecting to remain dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be on the cooler side in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday morning will be another cold one so keep the jacket handy. However, temperatures will gradually warm up each day as we head into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another cold front is set to arrive by Friday bringing us a chance for scattered showers through parts of the weekend. After the front moves through, we'll see chilly temperatures for the start of your next work week with overnight lows in the upper 40s and highs in the 60s for Monday.

