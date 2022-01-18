Watch
Weather

Actions

Cold start to your Tuesday morning

items.[0].videoTitle
It's a cold start to your Tuesday morning, and temperatures will remain chilly through the afternoon.
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 07:22:44-05

We're waking up to some of the coldest temperatures we've seen in months this morning. While some areas are waking up to temperatures in the low 40s others closer to the coast are slightly warmer in the low 50s. As we head through the afternoon, we're expecting to remain dry under mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be on the cooler side in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday morning will be another cold one so keep the jacket handy. However, temperatures will gradually warm up each day as we head into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Another cold front is set to arrive by Friday bringing us a chance for scattered showers through parts of the weekend. After the front moves through, we'll see chilly temperatures for the start of your next work week with overnight lows in the upper 40s and highs in the 60s for Monday.

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018