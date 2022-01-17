Calmer but colder weather ahead

We saw a round of severe weather yesterday with five tornadoes ripping through Southwest Florida. Thankfully, we'll see calmer and cooler weather for your Monday. There could be a few spotty showers for the morning commute, but it shouldn't slow you down too much.

It will also be breezy today with the wind coming from the northwest anywhere between 10 to 20 mph with gusts getting even higher. Our main focus will now shift from that severe weather to colder temperatures. Highs this afternoon will struggle to make it near 60 with overnight lows dipping in the 40s.

This weather trend with highs in the afternoon in the upper 60s and cold overnight lows in the 40s will continue through at least the first half of the week. After that, we'll gradually warm up with temperatures closer to our norm of 75 degrees by Friday.

Another front is expected to arrive by the early weekend bringing another chance for scattered showers. The timing and potential for severe weather could change over the next several days, but this will be something we keep our eye on as the models update.

