Trump's attorneys reportedly meeting with prosecutors in Jan. 6 probe

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are reportedly meeting Thursday with prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith's office in the ongoing Jan. 6, 2001, investigation.

The Associated Press reports that the meeting involves Trump's lawyer John Lauro.

Trump revealed earlier this month that he is the target of the investigation of the events leading up to Jan. 6, when a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Smith has not publicly commented on the investigation, but ABC News reports that Trump is facing indictments on three federal statutes: conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States; deprivation of rights under a civil rights statute; and tampering with a witness, victim or an informant.

Trump has maintained his innocence, decrying the investigation as a "witch hunt."

He's even fundraising off a potential indictment. On Truth Social, Trump shared a graphic that asks supporters to donate because he will likely be "arrested and indicted by Biden's DOJ over January 6."

Even under the threat of a third indictment this year, Trump continues to campaign for president. Currently the front-runner for the Republican nomination, Trump is planning a rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania, a state he lost to Biden in 2020.

