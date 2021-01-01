Titilayo Okuwa

I’m just a Central Florida girl making my way down-south to serve Southwest Florida. Thanks for clicking my bio page.

I was born and raised in Orlando, Fl surrounded by my large country family on mom’s side. I spent my summer days in Georgia learning about my Nigerian heritage from my dad’s sisters. My name means “forever is your joy” which is a prayer I say to myself daily. It encourages me to give joy to others by giving back. Whether it’s community service projects or sharing stories that touch others, I want to make an impact on the world around me.

I attended the School of Journalism and Graphic Communications at Florida A&M University where I earned my Bachelor’s in Journalism. There I interned for a Scripps stations in Tallahassee, which led me to start this new journey with FOX 4 Now.

As a recent graduate, I’m thrilled to share the stories of the people in SW Florida while learning what it takes to become a great journalist.