Stephanie Fernandez joined the Fox 4 Now team in November of 2021. Before moving to Southwest Florida, Stephanie was a reporter in Myrtle Beach, SC. Before moving to South Carolina, she was an anchor, producer and reporter in Jackson, TN for over two years. She covered a range of stories including the capture of convicted felon Curtis Ray Watson and the disappearance of William Brian McKenzie. Stephanie was born and raised in Miami, Florida.

Stephanie attended Miami Dade College. There she received an Associates Degree in Mass Communication/Journalism. She also attended Florida International University where she received a bachelor's degree in broadcast media. During her time at FIU, Stephanie reported for Bay News, which is the campus newscast for FIU.

After graduating FIU, Stephanie landed her first job at Miami’s Fox affiliate WSVN as a graphics operator. She loves to tell stories about the amazing things people do for their community. In her free time, you can catch Stephanie at the mall, exploring the city and trying out new restaurants.

Stephanie looks forward to reporting and telling impactful stories in Southwest Florida. She is bilingual and if you see her, say hello/hola.

