Watch
Sports

Actions

Medina Spirit disqualified from Kentucky Derby, Baffert suspended

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Medina Spirit
Posted at 1:49 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 14:28:57-05

Medina Spirit has been stripped of winning the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

The colt, who died last year unexpectedly, was officially disqualified Monday by Kentucky racing officials.

Officials also suspended trainer Bob Baffert for 90 days, beginning March 8. His suspension is scheduled to end on June 5.

He was also fined $7,500.

This is the second time in the 147-year history of the Kentucky Derby that a winner was disqualified for a drug infraction.

According to the New York Times, Medina Spirit joins Maximum Security and Dancer’s Image to overturn their Derby victories.

A post-race drug test showed that Medina Spirit tested positive for the banned substance betamethasone.

Following the positive test, Baffert was also suspended from Churchill Downs.

With Medina Spirit's win disqualified, runner-up Mandaloun stands to become the winner.

"Today Churchill Downs recognizes Mandaloun as the winner of the 147thrunning of the Kentucky Derby and extends our congratulations to owner/breeder Juddmonte, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux," Churchill Downs said in a statement. "Winning the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting achievements in sports and we look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction."

This story was first reported by WLEX.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4