The 'Steel Magnolias' house is a real bed and breakfast

“Steel Magnolias” might be one of the most quotable tearjerker movie of all time.

In addition to its ability to move even the most stoic of us to turn on the water works, the 1989 film is beloved for a lot of other reasons, too. There is great acting from some big stars (Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis and Tom Skerritt), its special brand of humor (“Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion”), its fashion (“The only thing that separates us from the animals is our ability to accessorize”) and its depiction of the small Louisiana town of Natchitoches.

Now, fans of the movie have the opportunity to stay in the home where the Eatenton family lives in the film. Yep, since 2014, the gorgeous home from the movie functions as a bed and breakfast known as Steel Magnolia House.

Here’s a shot of the exterior posted by a user on Instagram:

Perfect for a girls’ trip or a romantic getaway, Steel Magnolia House features guest rooms all named after iconic characters from the movie: Clairee, Ouiser, Shelby, Jackson and Annelle. There’s plenty of “Steel Magnolias” memorabilia on hand for superfans, including costume sketches and behind-the-scenes photos.

Robert Harling, who wrote the original play on which the movie was based, grew up in Natchitoches, which is renamed as Chinquapin in the movie. The story was based on Harling’s sister, Susan, who died at age 33 due to complications from type 1 diabetes.

Harling based the characters we’ve come to know and love on the real-life women he grew up around in Natchitoches.

“I always thought the women in my community were so witty and clever,” he told Country Living. “It was like a witty one-upmanship [between them]. In a lot of ways, they talked in bumper stickers.”

Now that the small town has become a tourist destination, Harling said his late sister would be happy to know people were coming to her hometown because of her story.

